Ioda M. Benson, 100, of Crimora, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville. She born on July 7, 1919, in North Carolina, a daughter of the late Daniel Floyd and Adina Jane (Atwood) Wagoner. Ioda was the seventh child of her siblings born in North Carolina. She was a homemaker, a member of Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lee Glenn Edwards; her second husband, Walter Benson; daughter, Elouise Landram; son-in-law, Eddie Landram; grandson, Tony "Terry" Eric Landram; three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include two sons, Norman Lee Edwards and Barnard Tony Edwards; daughter, Patricia Ann Smith; grandchildren, Danny Landram, Michael Landram, Darrell Landram, Lee Edwards, Donna Miller, David Edwards, Rebecca Hoffman, Christopher Smith, and William Smith; numerous great and great-great- grandchildren; three step-sons, and two step-daughters. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Shenandoah Heights Baptist Church, 901 Shenandoah Ave., Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. Paul LaPrevotte and Pastor John Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active and honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and granddaughters attending the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
