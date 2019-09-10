Sandra Leigh (Preszler) Berkey, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on September 6, 2019, in Charlottesville. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Valley Baptist Church. Visitation and viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in Pennsylvania. Professional services provided by McCutcheon's Funeral Home (540)943-6938.

