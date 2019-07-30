James Hudson Binns III of Afton, Va., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1929, to the late James Hudson Binns II and Elizabeth Hughes Binns. Jimmy served in the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star for his service. He retired as Lt. Colonel with the Virginia National Guard. He received a degree in Horticulture from Virginia Tech and worked in sales and landscaping with the Waynesboro Nursery for his working career. He was an avid fox hunter and a long time member of Grace Evangelical Church, serving and singing in the choir. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth James Binns; son, Stephen James Binns of Charles City, Va.; daughter, Martha Binns Cohen and husband, Scott, and grandson, Hudson Scott Cohen, of Denver Colorado; and sister, Jane Binns Saunders and husband, Joe, of Glenn Allen, Va. A family night will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home, in Waynesboro, Va., from 6 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday August 3, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro Va. Memorial donations can be made to the Thanksgiving and Memorial Fund at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
