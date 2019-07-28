Stephen Ellis Boling, 71, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Shenandoah House. Stephen was born in Travelers Rest, S.C., the son of the late Rev. Warren E. Boling and Hazel Pace (Boling) Agee. Surviving is his stepmother, Ginger Boling of Winchester, Va. Stephen was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School (1965), Bluefield College and Athens State University. He was a member of Lee Lodge No. 209 of Waynesboro, Va. Steve was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and member and chair of numerous committees. He held positions in local companies as a sales representative and retired from OryxDesigns promotional products. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Deborah Wehry Boling; son, Stephen E. Boling, Jr. of Richmond, Va.; and daughter, Katherine B. Megginson (Christopher) of Waynesboro; and four grandchildren, Mark, Julia, Conner and William. Also surviving are three brothers, David R. Boling (Karen) of Charlotte, N.C., Del G. Agee (Betsy) of Waynesboro, Va. and Michael Agee (Diana) of Pinehurst, N.C.; brother-in-law, Allen C. Wehry (Stephanie) of Fleming Island, Fla., and sister-in-law, Cynthia Skelley (B. Douglas) of Harrisonburg, Va.; eight loved nephews and nieces and five great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Shenandoah House for their unfailing care and devotion. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Waynesboro followed by a reception. Interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah or First Baptist Church. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Most Popular
-
Richmond man who created fake presidential seal is former Republican who opposes Trump
-
Former Virginia coach Dave Leitao suspended three games by NCAA
-
In another blow to Fashion Square mall, Charming Charlie to close all of its stores
-
Person killed in I-64 motorcycle crash in Albemarle
-
Shiflet, Gary Edward
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.