Linda Mae Bosserman, 72, a resident of Staunton, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Kings Daughters' Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. A daughter of the late Ray and Pauline (Claytor) Bosserman, she was born on June 22, 1947, in Waynesboro, Va. Linda loved NASCAR and collecting pigs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Patzsch; a grandson, Dexter Wayne Strickler; and nephew, Dale R. Sprouse. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Lucas and Lawanda Painter Strickler, both of Staunton; four grandsons; and a special niece, Cassandra Vaughn and her husband Corey. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

Tags

Load entries