Robert Lee Brooks Sr., 55, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Augusta Health. He was born on December 7, 1963, a son of the late Sandy Hoge and Dorothy C. Brooks. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church, 15 China Clay Road, Stuarts Draft, with Pastor Alice Woods officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Tags

Load entries