Robert Wellington Brown, 81, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A son of the late Sellie Harlan Brown and Margaret (Miller) Brown, he was born on February 13, 1938, in Monroe County, W.Va. He graduated in 1956 from Union High School in W.Va. After 45 years, he retired from Cheuvronts Supply. Mr. Brown coached baseball for a number of years, including sending the Babe Ruth team to multiple state championships. He was a very active member of Wayne Hills Baptist Church where he served in many capacities, including Deacon. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a "very sweet man". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Barbara P. Brown; son, Richard Brown and Cindy Craig of Waynesboro; daughters, Jackie Balderson and her husband, Davy, of Waynesboro, Jennifer Burgener and Bobby Sexton of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Michelle, Mark, Chelsea, and Kaitlyn; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic, Emma, Willow, Naomi, Kaydence, Aubrey, Wellington, and Karsen; sister, Mary Ellen Windon of Lewisburg, W.Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Wayne Hills Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mike Beverly. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
