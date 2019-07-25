Tuesday, July 23, 2019, God's servant put up his tools and went home. Sherman Pete Brown was born October 11,1948. He was a son of the late Dorothy Mary Garrison and William Jack Brown. Surviving are his wife of 48 years and 8 months, April Showers Brown; daughters, Stacey Nissley (John), Angel Barnett (Teddy), Katy Brewer (Anthony) and LeighAnn Brown and special friend, Jerry McDaniel; grandchildren, Benjamin, Mitchell, and Ethan Nissley, Patrick and Logan Barnett, Andrea, Garrett and Peter Brewer. He is also survived by brothers, Hubert, Dickie, Danny, Michael and Greg; sisters, Peggy Sweet (Pete), Mary Garth (Gary) Debbie Smith and Connie Branch. Pete was the owner and operator of Pete Brown Excavating, LLC. He was a charter member of Midway Bible Baptist Church in Fishersville, Va. where he served as Deacon, Usher and Trustee. His greatest joy was to attend his church and be a helper to his Pastor who was his dear friend. Pete will be remembered for his zeal when talking about his Savior. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Family night will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Midway Bible Baptist Church. A service will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the church conducted by Pastor Richard Owen. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens on Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, Va. in the Field of Valor. Pallbearers will be John Nissley, Teddy Barnett, Anthony Brewer, Jerry McDaniel, Josh Brown, Aaron Brown, Daniel Brown Jr., and Patrick Barnett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's name to Midway Bible Baptist Church Building Fund. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.