Tuesday, July 23, 2019, God's servant put up his tools and went home. Sherman Pete Brown was born October 11,1948. He was a son of the late Dorothy Mary Garrison and William Jack Brown. Surviving are his wife of 48 years and 8 months, April Showers Brown; daughters, Stacey Nissley (John), Angel Barnett (Teddy), Katy Brewer (Anthony) and LeighAnn Brown and special friend, Jerry McDaniel; grandchildren, Benjamin, Mitchell, and Ethan Nissley, Patrick and Logan Barnett, Andrea, Garrett and Peter Brewer. He is also survived by brothers, Hubert, Dickie, Danny, Michael and Greg; sisters, Peggy Sweet (Pete), Mary Garth (Gary) Debbie Smith and Connie Branch. Pete was the owner and operator of Pete Brown Excavating, LLC. He was a charter member of Midway Bible Baptist Church in Fishersville, Va. where he served as Deacon, Usher and Trustee. His greatest joy was to attend his church and be a helper to his Pastor who was his dear friend. Pete will be remembered for his zeal when talking about his Savior. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Family night will be on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Midway Bible Baptist Church. A service will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the church conducted by Pastor Richard Owen. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memory Gardens on Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, Va. in the Field of Valor. Pallbearers will be John Nissley, Teddy Barnett, Anthony Brewer, Jerry McDaniel, Josh Brown, Aaron Brown, Daniel Brown Jr., and Patrick Barnett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete's name to Midway Bible Baptist Church Building Fund. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

