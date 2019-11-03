Heather Marie Bryant, 29, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019, in Richmond. She was born on September 6, 1990, in Charlottesville, to Randy J. Bryant Sr. and Donna Bryant Bowen Bowles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Warren and Joyce Bryant and George and Mae Bowen; sister, Amanda Bryant; and a great aunt, Margaret Smith. She is survived by her brother, Jay Bryant; nieces, Emma Bryant and Kierstin Rubalcaba; and nephew, Colton Bryant The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries