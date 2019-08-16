Martin Howard Buehler III "Bud" of Summit Square, Waynesboro, Va., died on August 14, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pa., son of Martin Howard Buehler II and Rosalie Vollrath Buehler. His wife of 60 years, Patricia Carroll Buehler, died on June 6, 2015. He is survived by daughters, The Reverend Lynnsay Anne Buehler of Decatur, Ga., and Wendy Carroll Buehler TenHoeve of Richmond, Va.; sons, Martin Howard Buehler IV and Peter Whitney Buehler of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Robert Buehler Townes of Decatur, Ga., Elizabeth TenHoeve Friddell of Richmond, Va., Oliver Edward TenHoeve of Houston, Texas, Alexander Martin TenHoeve of Washington, D.C., and Caroline Harrison Buehler of Richmond, Va.; sons-in-law, Edward TenHoeve and Robert Burwell Townes IV; and daughter-in-law, Lynn White Buehler, and her children, Elizabeth Anne Batliner of Dallas, Texas, and William Sutton White of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Seeger of Lansdale, Pa., Margery English of Lafayette Hill, Pa., and Florence (Pat) Pfeiffer of Lower Gwynedd, Pa. After 12 years at Germantown Academy in Philadelphia, he graduated in 1942, attended Cornell University for one term before joining the Army in February 1943. After duty with the Air Corps in Miami Beach and the Army Specialized Training Program at Georgetwn University, he joined the 102nd Infantry Division which was an active participant in the 9th Army's drive towards the Roer River in Germany in October 1944. He was wounded in action in late November 1944, evacuated to a hospital in England and then evacuated to Ashford General Hospital in White Sulphur Springs in March 1945. He was discharged on Valentines Day 1946 and returned to Cornell, receiving a BME in August 1949. He worked for JE Lonergan in Philadelphia in sales and manufacturing engineering before joining Standard Pressed Steel in Jenkintown, PA in their Industrial Engineering Department where he met his wife. After a brief four month's courtship they were married in Maplewood, N.J. on January 22, 1955. Bud accepted an offer from General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y. designing and then selling closed circuit and broadcast TV equipment. In 1969 he was transferred to Waynesboro, Va. to market the newly designed TermiNet computer printer. He served as Headquarters Sales Manager and eventually retired as Manager of Market Development from their successor business, Genicom, in December 1986. He was active at St. John's Episcopal Church as Vestry member, Senior Warden, Sunday School teacher, Assistant Treasurer, and member of the Diocese Executive Board and Convocation President; he was American Red Cross Chapter Chairman, Senior Center Advisory Board Chairman, Waynesboro Cultural Commission member, founding Chairman of the Artisans Center of Virginia, and volunteered at Rockfish Gap Visitor Center, Augusta Regional Clinic, Homebound Meals, Disciples Kitchen, Waynesboro Public Library, and was active in the IRS/AARP income tax preparation program at the Waynesboro Senior Center. A memorial service will be held at St. Johns Episcopal Church on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., with interment in the Memorial Garden. Donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 945, Waynesboro, VA 22980, Augusta Regional Clinic, P.O. Box 153, Fishersville, VA 22939, Summit Square Fellowship Fund, 501 Oak Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980, or a charity of your choice.
