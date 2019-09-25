Ronald Eugene Bunch, 55, of Waynesboro, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1964, a son of the late Phillip Eugene and Virginia Alma (Fox) Bunch who survives. "Ron" attended Bridge Christian Church and was employed by Hollister, Inc. as a machine operator. In addition to his mother of Waynesboro, he is survived by a daughter, Karah Ashley Bunch; brother, Jeffrey L. Woodie and wife, Joan; sister, Brenda W. Taillon and husband, Al; and niece, Amy Curry. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, Va. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Bob Wirt, Steve Allen, Mark Allen, Bruce Johnson, Ronald Davis and Sterling Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers of Holister, Inc. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to any cancer society of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
