Lawrence "Larry" Mitchell Byers, 85, a lifelong resident of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Akron, Ohio on June 12, 1934, a son of the late Manley and Hazel (Allen) Byers. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from General Electric-Genicom after 50 years of service. Larry or 'Bear", as he was known by the school children, was a devoted member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Playing guitar, driving his race car, and watching NASCAR were a few of his favorite hobbies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lucille Virginia Byers; as well as his sister, Betty Cason. Survivors include his sons, Troy Byers and partner, Jessica Hurt, Jody Byers and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Amber Hogle, Alisa Byers, and Hannah Jean Byers; great-grandchildren, Ave Grace Byers; as well as extended family, friends and his K-9 companion, "Ricky". A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 124 Ridgeview Dr., Stuarts Draft, Va., with Pastor Don McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Conner, Dale Moran, Cory Stogdale, Ricky Stogdale, Wayne Pettway and Jeremy Woods. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to his beloved church, Ridgeview Baptist Church, PO Box 477, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to Larry's church family, and to caregivers, Christina and Rachel for the loving care for Larry and his family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
