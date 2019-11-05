Betty Claytor Martin Cash, 88, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Waynesboro. Betty was born on January 27, 1931, in Ohio, to the late L.P. Claytor and the late Ivy Lohr Claytor. Betty was always a kind and caring person that you could always depend on. She will be very missed and always loved. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cash; and siblings, Ivy Coffey, Robbie Dooms and Earnest Claytor, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lynn Cothran and her husband, Ron and a son, Michael Martin. She also leaves numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park. Family and friends may share their memories at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

