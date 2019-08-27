Betty Joan (Sheffer) Cash, widow of Arthur B. Cash, passed away on August 25, 2019, in her residence of Waynesboro, Va. She was born on July 30, 1934, daughter of the late Edward C. Sheffer and Phoebe Moran Carrick. She was preceded in death by her husband on June 9, 2009. She retired from Western State Hospital after 30 years of service. Betty had a great love for all of God's animals. She fed and nurtured any stray that came to her door as well as the squirrels in her front yard. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and Afternoon Ladies Circle. Before age, arthritis, and other health related illnesses slowed her down, she enjoyed traveling, dancing, cooking, baking, decorating and swimming. She sewed many cross-stitch pictures for family and friends. She loved music, hymns, jazz and big band sounds. Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael E. Hulvey and Leslie J. Hulvey; a granddaughter, Cassandra Crawford; and five beautiful great-granddaughters, Alicia, Alexis, Brianna and the twins, Gigi and Jayda. Also surviving are several cousins, some "very special nieces and nephews" as well as two very dear long-time friends whom she treasured for their love, loyalty and support. There will be no public viewing or visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 563 Bethel Green Road, Staunton, VA 24401, or Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
