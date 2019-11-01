Henry Luther Cason, 90, of Waynesboro, departed this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lucy Corr Village Assisted Living in Chesterfield, Va. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Raymond Cason and Nettie L. Wood Mills; brothers, Raymond and Donald; and sister, Sue Hocker. He is survived by son, Steven (Patrice); daughter, Marilyn (Craig Davis); three grandchildren, Shane (Mary), Amber, and Sean (Stephanie) Gardiner; and five great-grandchildren, Brynn, Clara, and James Cason, and Dylan and Stella Gardiner. Henry was employed for 40 years at DuPont in Waynesboro. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and RV vacations in Florida. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park on Goose Creek Road, officiated by Pastor Dennis Russell. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

