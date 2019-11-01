Henry Luther Cason, 90, of Waynesboro, departed this life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Lucy Corr Village Assisted Living in Chesterfield, Va. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Raymond Cason and Nettie L. Wood Mills; brothers, Raymond and Donald; and sister, Sue Hocker. He is survived by son, Steven (Patrice); daughter, Marilyn (Craig Davis); three grandchildren, Shane (Mary), Amber, and Sean (Stephanie) Gardiner; and five great-grandchildren, Brynn, Clara, and James Cason, and Dylan and Stella Gardiner. Henry was employed for 40 years at DuPont in Waynesboro. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and RV vacations in Florida. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park on Goose Creek Road, officiated by Pastor Dennis Russell. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Lake Monticello slaying
-
Medical condition ends Virginia center Felicia Aiyeotan’s college basketball career
-
UVa security chief resigns after 17 months on the job; Longo tapped for interim
-
St. Anne’s-Belfield picks next head of school
-
Missing Louisa teenager found safe after Caroline traffic stop
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.