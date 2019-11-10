Timothy Malvern Clopton Sr., 80, of Waynesboro, passed away on November 6, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 2, 1939. Tim was a proud graduate of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. On February 20, 1960, Tim married Angela Therese Tolbert in Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Chevy Chase, Md. He attended the University of Virginia and UCLA. He served in the Air Force, where he was recognized for his outstanding marksmanship. After working as a civil engineer for 14 years in Los Angeles, where he rose to senior engineer, he and Angela returned to the Shenandoah Valley with their six children. There they opened their own fabric & sewing machine business, Style N' Stitch. Tim was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by his family. He was a source of strength and support who could be counted on, and his wisdom and kindness guided us. Tim loved camping, surf fishing, hunting, and his stereo. His love of music was contagious as was his sense of humor, which was dry and wry. His witticisms are appreciated and will continue on in the lives of his children and their children. Most of all, Tim's gentle love, kind smile, and ready hug will be held in the hearts of all who loved him. Timothy is survived by his wife, Angela; his children, Elizabeth Bouldin-Clopton (Mary Bouldin-Clopton), Stephanie Pizer (Jay Pizer), Timothy Jr., Mary Heather Cochrane (David Cochrane), Catherine Muller (Jens Muller), and Christopher (Alyssa), and 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 300 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 2965 Ivy Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
