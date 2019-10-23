Linda Lee Whitener Coiner went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1943, in Medford, Oregon to Arthur and Tennie Whitener. She grew up in El Paso, Texas, where she met her husband, John R. Coiner. They were married in 1964, and moved to Virginia the following year. They remained in Virginia, where they raised their three children and celebrated 53 years of marriage together before John's passing. Linda was a member of the Waynesboro Church of Christ and a devoted servant of the Lord. She taught Bible classes and loved spending time with the children. She used her many talents to bless others in creative ways. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; and her brother, Thomas Whitener. She is survived by her children, Robbin Jensen (Erik) of Mesa, Ariz., Tina Charles (Bart) of Richmond, Va., and Matthew Coiner of Waynesboro; nine grandchildren; her cousin who was like a sister to her, Kathryn Brewer of McKinney, Texas; along with her brothers-in-law, Russel Coiner (Nancy) of Staunton, and Richard Coiner (Gail) of Richmond; and sisters-in-law, Nalda (Lou) Washer of Waynesboro, and Patricia Gayhart (Johnny) of Waynesboro. The family would like to thank the staff on B wing at Accordius of Waynesboro (formerly Avante) for all of their wonderful care for both John and Linda in their time there and Judith Hamilton who served as a personal aide to Linda with great care and kindness. Thank you also to the church family from the Waynesboro Church of Christ who encouraged Linda with much love, many visits, and countless prayers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro, Va. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, Va. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Waynesboro Church of Christ, 227 Bookerdale Rd., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
