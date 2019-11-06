William Richard "Billy" or "Doc" Cole, 66, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1952, in Portsmouth, Va. to Jay Harold Cole and Mary Ellen Legg. Billy loved playing the guitar, banjo and was very artistic. He never met a person that was a stranger and a friend to everyone. He was preceded in death by his father, Jay H. Cole and his wife, Margaret A. Cole; sister, Patricia L. Zakaib; and brothers, Timothy A. Cole and Barry G. Cole. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Legg; former wives, Paula Korb Cole and Marcia Flaherty Cole; children, David Mathew Flaherty, Paul Andrew Cole, and Sarah Korb Paulson; grandchild, Anna and Chamblin Paulson; and brothers, James Daniel Cross Cole and wife, Julie, Tabb A. Cole and wife, Robin, and Jeffrey L. Cole. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939, and where a memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Family and friends may share their memories at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

