Anna Bell (Diehl) Collins Anna Bell (Diehl) Collins, 97, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Birch Gardens of Royal Care, Staunton. Born on February 6, 1922, in New Hope, she was the daughter of the late Amos Benjamin and Effie (Rodeffer) Diehl. Anna Bell was a member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. Prior to retirement, she was employed by General Electric where she worked for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Collins on June 11, 1991; two sisters, Geneva Dennison and Audrey Bell; brother, Samuel Harvey Diehl; and stepson, Steve Collins. Survivors include her two brothers, Garland Diehl and William Diehl; stepchildren, Sharon Collins, Cindy Meeks and Ronnie Collins; special nieces and nephews, David Ball, Ronnie Ball, Steven Diehl, and Deborah (Diehl) Hawkins; several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Following a private family burial at 9:30 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Dot Mellott officiating. The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Birch Gardens of Royal Care for all their kindness, care, and love shown to Anna Bell over the last five years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, 364 Bridge Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980 or a charity of your choice. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
