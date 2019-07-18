Lewis Randolph (Randy) Collins, long time resident of Waynesboro, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Fairhope, Alabama, at the age of 90. Randy was a loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born on November 26, 1928, to Lena Virginia Collins and William Romey Collins, Randy was raised on a small farm at the foot of Afton Mountain, in Albemarle County. As as a young boy, he moved to Waynesboro with his family, where his father owned The Last Chance Service Station. Married March 26, 1948, to Hettie Jacqueline Campbell (Collins) of Nellysford, Virginia. Randy was in plant supervision and sales for several textile companies in the Waynesboro area, including Wayne-Tex and Sunburst Yarns/Amoco Oil Company, traveling internationally and domestically. He was an Army Reservist during World War II and a former member of the Lions Club and Elks B.P.O.E. Randy enjoyed outdoor activities of camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father, William Romey Collins; his mother, Lena Virginia Marrs Collins; and siblings, Bertha Sprouse, Dorothy Dowell and Frederick Collins. Randy leaves behind to keep his memories alive daughters, Glenda Collins Marks and husband, Randall Svitak, of Foley, Ala., and Tina Collins Williford and husband, Mark Williford of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Elliott Marks and wife, Pamela, of Daphne, Ala., Meredith Williford of Raleigh, N.C., Davis Williford of Savannah, Ga., and John Williford and wife, Catherine, of Greenville, N.C. Also left are two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children residing in Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, California. A memorial gathering will be held at Stella, Bella & Lucy's Restaurant, 327 West Main Street in Waynesboro on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 6 until 8 p.m. Friends and family are invited to visit.
