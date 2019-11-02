Douglas Wayne Colvin, 73, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away Wednesday evening, October 30, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville, Va. He was born May 21, 1946, son of the late Charles Lee Colvin and Gladys Frances Coffey. D.W. as he liked to be called was employed by GE in Waynesboro the majority of his working career. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and Tiger Woods fan. He loved watching all kinds of sports on TV as well as driving his prize corvette, and sitting on his front porch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, " Dumplin" Colvin. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Colvin Garber and her husband, Dave Garber; daughter, Penni Colvin and sister, Jackie Smith; grandchildren, Shawna Knight and her husband, Seth, Nicholas Callahan, McCalli Norman and her husband, Treavor, Laden Maybush; great-grandchild, Adalee Kidd; nieces, Kimberly and Michelle Terrell; great nephews, Trevor Terrell and Noah Terrell; and great nieces, Allison Fry and Angel Fisher; and a number of cousins and close friends. The pallbearers are Nicholas Callahan, Trevor Terrell, Seth Knight, Richard Hewitt, Jerry Terrell, and honorary pallbearer Petie Coffey. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr. Fishersville, to continue with a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Brownlee. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Shenandoah - Shenandoah House - C/O Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville VA 22939. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
