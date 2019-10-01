Alice May Webb Coppic, of Summit Square in Waynesboro, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born May 23, 1933, to Arthur and Gladys Webb in Powhatan, Virginia. Preceding her in death is husband, The Rev. John M. Coppic in 2009. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Coppic Clark (David) of Danville, Dorothy Coppic Goforth (Myron) of Richmond, Texas; son, John Mark Coppic (Erica) of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Rebecca Clark Johnson (Russell), Marshall Goforth (Sarah), Michael Goforth (Casey), Clara Goforth, Geoff Behal, and Cameron Behal; great-grandchildren, Colin and Ronan Johnson, Jonathan and Preston Goforth; sister, Florine Webb; brother, Wilbur Webb; and many nieces and nephews. Alice was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Berea College and graduated from Western Michigan University. She taught public school in Michigan, Illinois, and Missouri for over 30 years. In addition to teaching school, she was very active in the church. She volunteered for many organizations including Summit Square, where she resided for 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, walking daily with friends, playing bridge, traveling, and cross-stitch. The Rev. April Cranford will conduct a service celebrating the life of Alice Coppic at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends following the service. A scattering of ashes will occur at Louisville Seminary where her husband's ashes were also scattered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mt. Vernon St. Waynesboro, Va. 22980, or to the Summit Square Fellowship Fund, 501 Oak Ave., Waynesboro, VA 29980. The arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home. Friends and family may sign the guest register at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.