Mary Jean Corbin, 72, of 9 Jefferson Court, Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord at 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, August 3, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born on November 18, 1946, in Lexington, a daughter of the late Gail B. and Bessie (Stinnett) Corbin. Mary was employed by the General Electric Corporation in Waynesboro for 33 years and was later employed by the Genicom Corporation in Waynesboro for two years. Her last place of employment was the Target Corporation in Stuarts Draft for nine years. She was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her twin sister and brother-in-law, Martha A. and Royce Easter of Galax; a brother, Robert M. Corbin of Waynesboro; a sister in-law, Sheila Corbin of Greenville; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray B. Corbin and Roger L. Corbin. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor David Ball and the Rev. Frank Hall. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Steeles Tavern. Active pallbearers will be selected from friends attending the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center in Fishersville for the kindness they gave to Mary in the past 14 months. They also wish to thank the entire staff at the University of Virginia Neuro Intensive Care unit for all they did. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
