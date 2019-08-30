Adam Bryce Cowherd, 29, of Waynesboro, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on February 14, 1990, in Augusta County, the son of Donald C. Cowherd and Pamela K. Fitzgerald. He was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School class of 2008. He enjoyed the outdoors, music, camping, hiking, swimming, and spending time with his friends and family. Adam was a kind, gentle soul who loved deeply and had an amazing smile that captured all of those who met him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald M. Cowherd and uncle, J. David Cowherd. He is survived by his grandparents, Daniel H. and Loretta E. Showalter and Dolores C. Cowherd. Additionally, he is survived by his parents, Donald C. Cowherd and fiancée, Janet Fountaine, and Pamela K. and James O. Fitzgerald; and his siblings and their spouses, Matthew C. Cowherd and wife, Carly, Morgan E. Tanner and husband, Andy, and James N. Anthony and wife, Beth along with niece, Parker. He is also survived by two stepsiblings, J. Travis Fitzgerald and Lindsay M. Fitzgerald. He also left behind numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dwight Roetto officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org The Coffman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
