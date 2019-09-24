Mildred Virginia (Trail) Cox Mildred Virginia (Trail) Cox, 88, of Waynesboro, beloved wife of Gerald S. Cox, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born on March 3, 1931, in Buchanan, a daughter of the late James E. and Docia (Smith) Trail. Mrs. Cox was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters. Surviving in addition to her husband, are her two sons, Danny W. Cox of Harrisonburg and Edward S. Cox of Waynesboro; daughter, Susan C. Via of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Christopher N. Cox, Blake A. Cox, Ryan Cox, and Jessica Paling ; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Via, Suri Tillman, and Ariana Paling; as well numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Rd., Waynesboro, Va., with the Rev. Barrett Owen officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew and the staff at Augusta Health for their loving care of Mrs. Cox and her family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.