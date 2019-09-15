Richard Gene Cox Sr., 81, of Crimora, was welcomed into God's loving arms on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Waynesboro on February 4, 1938, a son of the late George Jasper Cox and Bessie (Robertson) Cox Echols. Richard graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1956 and enlisted at the age of eighteen in the military. In that same year, he married Phyllis Anne Cash and together, they had four beautiful children and traveled throughout the United States, as well as overseas, including Guam, Japan, and many other places. For 21 years, Richard served in the United States Air Force earning the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon retirement, he continued to serve with the Air National Guard for an additional nine years earning the rank of First Sergeant. During his 30 years of service, he was honorably awarded the following: Air Force Meritorious Unit Award Ribbon, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal Ribbon, Air Reserve Meritorious Service Medal Ribbon, Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon, National Defense Service Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Ribbon Short Term, Air Force Overseas Ribbon Long Term, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and Virginia National Guard Service Ribbon. Multiple of these awards, he was awarded more than once. He faithfully served with honors and distinction of service for his country and family. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Richard also enjoyed an exemplary career in the private sector in fields of civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering. He was truly a jack of all trades and will be remembered for his intelligence, his craftsmanship, his woodworking, his love of vehicles, his love of gardening, flowers, his country, and his family. He was quite a man and those who knew and loved him will never forget him. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Nancy Cox of Waynesboro; his sons, Andy Cox and fiancée, Teresa Lambert of Crimora, Richard (Betsy) Cox of California, and James (Darlene) Cox of Georgia; his former spouse and mother of his children, Phyllis Cox; his granddaughters, Rachael Sprouse, Ashlyn Colvin, and Tracy Hamilton; his grandsons, Michael, Christopher, and Daniel Cox, and Eric Cash; his great-grandchildren, Jensen Jones, Patience, Meadow, Chloey, and Brilea Hamilton, Nevaeh, Michael Jr., Clarabelle, Avery, Emmett, and Keegan Cox; his brother, John (Betty) Cox Sr.; his sisters, Betty Cox and Mary Lee (Warren) Sprouse; special cousin, Tony Cox; and numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with the Rev. Dr. Paul LaPrevotte officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 2733 Springhill Rd., Staunton, VA 24401, where he will be buried beside his great-grandfather, Franklin Pierce Cox, as he so wished. Active pallbearers will be Grey Snell, Kenneth Leach, Roger Hendricks, Jim Vines, David Botkin, Scott May, Ronnie Snell, Boyd Lambert, and Pat Parr. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Family and friends are also welcome anytime at his son, Andy's house and following the burial. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the following, Greg Aldridge, Susan Huyard, Peggy Hill, Michele Davis, Terry Bryant, Donna Markey, NP, and Dr. Raymond Cruz with Augusta Health Cancer Center; Jill Pingle, Ariel Kenney, and Nena Farris with Augusta Health Hospice; the night-shift staff at Augusta Health's 2nd floor, especially Kim Curtis, Casey Knight, and Sunny Cline; Heather Farrish and Allison Spears with Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes; and the members of Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, and career staff from Augusta County Fire and Rescue. Those desiring to make memorial donations can do so in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675; or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
+3
+3
+3
+3
Most Popular
-
UVa Health System sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Judge to award attorneys fees, rules against damages over Confederate statue shrouds
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
UVa promises changes after report on medical debt collection
-
Radford University student dies at New River Valley Regional Jail
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.