Robert "Bob" Wainwright Cox Sr., 71, of Newport News, formerly of Lyndhurst, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Bob was born on October 4, 1947, a son of Virgie Lee (Robertson) Cox and the late Julian Dean "J.D." Cox. Mr. Cox was a former employee of Cox Brothers, Riddleberger Brothers, and most recently Surry Nuclear Plant until his health declined. Bob was well known for his expert heavy equipment operating skills. He never met a stranger. Bob had a wonderfully kind heart and never ceased to help anyone whenever he saw the need. He was a collector of treasures and a giver of love and kindness. Bob will truly be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by siblings, James "Dinky" Cox, Harold Cox Sr., Susan Sears, and Geraldine Glendye; and nephews, Keith Cox and Jeffrey Wallace. Survivors include his mother of Lyndhurst; son, Robert "Rob" W. Cox Jr. of Harrisonburg; uncle, James "Sonny" Robertson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves a special friend and neighbor, Stephanie Lewis. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with the Rev. Doug Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Following burial, the family will receive friends at the home of his niece of 1449 Mt. Torrey Rd., Lyndhurst, VA 22952. Active pallbearers will be Donald Murray, Derrick Cox, James Cox, Harold Cox Jr., Donald Campbell, Casey Carter, Steve Wallace, and William Cox. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
