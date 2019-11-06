Shirley Ann (Arey) Craig, 80, died on Monday, November 4, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the chapel of McDow Funeral Home by Pastor Gene Arey. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

