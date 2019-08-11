William Randell Craig, 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at his home in Sandy Hook. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Brenda; his sons, Chris Hipes (Bridgette) and Matthew Craig (Ashley); his daughter, Leah Brown (Chris); 13 grandchildren; a brother, Dwight Craig; and son-in-law, James Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wade Craig of Staunton; and daughter Julia Baldwin. After four decades of service, William retired in 2015 from Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Victory Christian Church, 2850 Maidens Rd., Goochland, VA 23063. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Victory Christian Church Building Fund.
