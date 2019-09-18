Billy Stephen Critzer, 67, of Afton, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital, in Charlottesville, Va. Born on May 3, 1952, in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Billie Lousby and Leona Mae (Harlow) Critzer. Billy was a member of Rodes United Methodist Church, Afton. Prior to retirement, he was employed with UVA Medical Center for 30 years. Billy was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed books based on history, was a connoisseur of old movies, and loved animals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Sandra Faye Critzer. Survivors include his sister, Connie Critzer of Afton; uncles, Harry Harlow of Waynesboro, and Dennis Harlow and wife, Sun, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and aunts, Jean Harlow Richardson of Powhatan, Va., Hilda Harlow of Saarburg, Germany, and Effie Critzer of Afton; and numerous cousins. Billy is also survived by a special friend, Joey Sheffield, who was by his side during these past 6 months providing much support, accompanying Billy to medical appointments, running errands, being a handyman for house repairs, visiting him and providing much laughter on those visits, and last but not least, feeding his cats when needed. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Rodes United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lowell Petry officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Joey Sheffield, Bill Napier, Vance Swink, and Bruce Kostoff. The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ryan Gentzler and Kelly Phillips-RN-Care Coordinator of the Emily Couric Cancer Center for Billy's care and support during his illness. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 298 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett extends contract, but turned down a raise, school says
-
Judge to award attorneys fees, rules against damages over Confederate statue shrouds
-
Radford University student dies at New River Valley Regional Jail
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
Officials say archaeologist is unqualified for Rassawek water project
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.