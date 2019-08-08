Dorothy Ann Dameron, 61, a resident of Afton, Va., passed away on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at her home. A daughter of the late Willeart Normen Graybill and Rebecca (Petters) Graybill, she was born on February 7, 1958, in Augusta County, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dameron; sons, Robert and Richard Dameron; sister, Mabel Graybill; and niece, Michelle Graybill. Surviving are her grandchildren, Elizabeth Dameron and Nicholas Coleman; sister, Gay Balser; daughter-in-law, Joy Coleman; and dear friend, Larry Snow. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening, August 9, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Riverview Cemetery. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfueralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

Load entries