Dorothy Ann Dameron, 61, a resident of Afton, Va., passed away on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at her home. A daughter of the late Willeart Normen Graybill and Rebecca (Petters) Graybill, she was born on February 7, 1958, in Augusta County, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dameron; sons, Robert and Richard Dameron; sister, Mabel Graybill; and niece, Michelle Graybill. Surviving are her grandchildren, Elizabeth Dameron and Nicholas Coleman; sister, Gay Balser; daughter-in-law, Joy Coleman; and dear friend, Larry Snow. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening, August 9, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Riverview Cemetery. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfueralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.