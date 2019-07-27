Claude Malcolm Dodd, 92, of Nellysford, Va., passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville, Va. He was surrounded by loving family members. Malcolm "Mac" was born on November 4, 1926, in Nellysford, Va., to Mary Virginia Mawyer and Claude Norrison Dodd. He married Linda Mae Saunders on July 13, 1974, in Lynchburg, Va. Malcolm served the Lord, his country, church, family, friends, and community. He had a strong work ethic, quiet intelligence, a determination to succeed, and a tender heart. He was a rock for so many people. We could not have asked for a better husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin, or friend. He retired from DuPont after 37 years of service. He was a member of Rockfish Valley Baptist Church. Malcolm enjoyed gardening, yard work, playing golf, attending church, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by Linda, his beloved wife of 45 years; his loving daughter, Christy Marie Dodd Sobczak (Justin) of Christiansburg, Va.; and grandson, Ronan M. Sobczak. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers, Edward H. Dodd of Lovingston, Va., and Phillip Dodd (Mary) of Afton, Va.; sisters, Lucy Campbell of Madison Heights, Va., Genevieve Byers of Forrest Hills, Md., Pollyanna Toth (Gus) of Wickliffe, Ohio, Kathleen Wall (Don) of Henderson, N.C., Juliette Hughes of Manassas, Va., and Audrey Bell (Lester) of Lynchburg, Va.; brother-in-law, Melvin Saunders of Atlanta, Ga.; many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Malcolm was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, John J. Dodd; sister, Hilda Willoughby; brothers-in-law, Fred Willoughby, Johnny Hughes, Dudley Campbell, Phillip Byers, and George Saunders; sister-in-law, Ruby Dodd; and nephews, William Campbell, James Byers, and Phillip Dodd. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Rockfish Valley Baptist Church in Nellysford, with Pastor Justin Braun officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Claude Dodd, Michael Byers, Brian and Steven Wall, Eric and Kurt Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be Edward H. Dodd, Edward Dodd Jr., Dale Ward, and Ron Weigel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home and suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rockfish Valley Baptist Church, 3361 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford, VA 22958, or AMC Hospice-The Shenandoah 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Augusta Health Hospital for going above and beyond in the care of Malcolm and his family. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
