Kathy Rae (Bennett) Dollins Kathy Rae (Bennett) Dollins, 60, a resident of Staunton, Va., passed away on Friday morning, September 27, 2019, at her home. A daughter of Warren Ray Bennett and Shirley (Odom) Bennett, she was born on November 13, 1958, in Newport News, Va. She received her Bachelors of Science, Cum Laude, from Old Dominion University and her Masters of Science in Education from James Madison University Kathy was a longtime and active member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, Va., working with the children and youth ministries, singing in the adult choir, and playing in the handbell choir. Kathy has lived in Hampton, England, Charlottesville, and moved to Staunton to work for what was then, the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center. She continued working with plans to retire October 1, 2019 and dedicated 35 years of service to the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center . She was preceded in death by her father. Surviving are her loving husband of 19 years, Donald Dollins of Staunton; daughter, Peyton Dollins of Staunton; mother, Shirley Bennett and sister, Carol Bennett of Hampton; sisters-in-law, Janet Hawkins and her husband, Richard of Lynchburg, and Bettie Tindall and her husband, John, of New Hope; brothers-in-law, Ray Dollins and his wife, Carolyn, and Lloyd Dollins and his wife, Jane, of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Main Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Linda Kusse-Wolfe. A reception for family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Entombment will be private for the family in Augusta Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Grace Christian School, 19 South Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
