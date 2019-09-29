Kathy Rae (Bennett) Dollins Kathy Rae (Bennett) Dollins, 60, a resident of Staunton, Va., passed away on Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at her home. A celebration of Kathy's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Linda Kusse-Wolfe. A reception for family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Entombment will be private for the family in Augusta Memorial Park. A complete obituary will be forthcoming. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
