Michael George Doty, 73, Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. The Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
