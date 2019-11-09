J. Morris Elliott, 86, of Waynesboro, was welcomed into Eternal Life on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House, in Fishersville, Va. He was born on January 5, 1933, in Washington, D.C., the only child of Joseph Benjamin and Virginia Hopkins Morris Elliott. After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1954, he married Vashti (Ty) Peecksen, who survives him. They have a daughter, Elizabeth Elliott of Lynchburg; a son, Bradley Elliott and wife, Judith, of Roanoke; a granddaughter, Emily Billings and her husband, Derek; and great-granddaughter, Daisy Billings of Dayville, Conn. Following two years active duty and eight years reserve duty in the Army Corps of Engineers his career centered in material management, purchasing and related fields at GE, AMF, Collins Radio, and Rockwell International. Upon retiring in 1996, after 18 years at Kohler Company, in Kohler, Wisc., as Director of Corporate Purchasing, he returned to Virginia. He was active in town government (County Contract Administrator), his church (Treasurer), civic organizations (Rotary International , Paul Harris Fellow), business improvement organizations (Accredited Purchasing Practitioner, National Fire Protection Association and Certified Purchasing Managers). From his high school years, until retiring where the Fire Department was paid, he was an active volunteer fireman, serving as Assistant Chief in several locations. A service in celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 South Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Paul Pingel officiating. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those desiring to make memorial contributions do so to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to the church or charity of their choice. McDow Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
