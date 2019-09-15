WAYNESBORO, Va. Philip Woodhull Ernst died on August 27, 2019, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Staunton, Va., following a long illness. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, 565 Pine Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Daily Living Center, 980E Hopeman Pkwy., Waynesboro VA 22980, or the SPCA of Augusta Co., 33 Archery Ln., Staunton VA 24401.
Most Popular
-
UVa Health System sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
-
Judge to award attorneys fees, rules against damages over Confederate statue shrouds
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
UVa promises changes after report on medical debt collection
-
Radford University student dies at New River Valley Regional Jail
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.