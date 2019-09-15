WAYNESBORO, Va. Philip Woodhull Ernst died on August 27, 2019, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Staunton, Va., following a long illness. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, 565 Pine Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the Daily Living Center, 980E Hopeman Pkwy., Waynesboro VA 22980, or the SPCA of Augusta Co., 33 Archery Ln., Staunton VA 24401.

