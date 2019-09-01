Lisa Ann Perkins Files, 86, a resident of Stuarts Draft, passed away, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Accordius Health at Waynesboro. She was born November 25, 1932 in Rouses Point, New York, daughter of the late Alfred James Perkins and Elizabeth Mary Garceau. She was a graduate of Rouses Point (NY) High School and was a retired accountant with General Electric with over 28 years of service. On March 2, 1951 she enlisted in the U. S. Army Women's Army Corp (WACs) and was honorably discharged on June 25, 1952. Lisa was a member of ESA Epsilon Sigma Alpha, a philanthropic organization, with 49 years of service. She held many offices including State President, local Chapter president, SERC president as well as other offices. She was also an ESA Foundation Member, supporting scholarships. She was a member of the local Moose and Elks Lodge. She had a love of music and dancing, reading, writing poetry, animals and travelling. The family would like to acknowledge the kind and compassionate staff of Accordius of Waynesboro, her former roommate, Inez Wine and Lila Mowry, beloved roommate and friend at the time of her passing, as well as her neighbors on Manor Road in Stuarts Draft for their visits and prayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Deane Files, Sr., they were married December 1, 1951; her son Douglas Deane Files, Jr.; her sisters Mary Arno and Bernadette Labombard and brothers-in-law, Ernest Manor and Frances Lashway. Survivors include her daughter, Denise Files and partner, David Fitch of Nellysford; her brother, James Perkins of Rouses Point, New York; four sisters, Gloria Lashway of Ellensburg Depot, New York, Suzie and Howard Desotelle of Champlain, New York, Rosemary and Herman Desotelle of Morris Forks, New York and Barbara and Steve Buskey of Champlain, New York, as well as numerous, loving nieces and nephews. Lisa was a generous, loving and compassionate woman, both with friends and strangers alike. She had a smile that would light up the room and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Denise, family and friends. At this time there will be no memorial service, however, a Celebration of Life Gathering may be announced at a later date. At her request she was cremated. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
