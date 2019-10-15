Suzanne (Eller) Fisher, 81, of Crimora, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home. Born on July 27, 1938, in Lee County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Homer Bryan and Martha Prater (Tomlinson) Eller. Suzanne was a member of Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church, in Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Waynesboro Nurseries where she worked as a secretary. Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, going for rides, swimming and butterflies. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Carl and Brian Fisher. Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Carl J. Fisher; son, Todd Fisher of Crimora; grandchildren, Tiffany Cash and Cassie Morris; great-grandchildren, Brailynn Cash, Aubree Sykes, Hailey Sykes, Kiya Earhart, Elijah Morris, Mason Morris, Karlee Cash, and Karson Oliverio; and sister, Sara Jennings and husband, GC, of Sugar Grove, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Merle Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in Waynesboro. Active pallbearers will be Jack Fisher, Dennis Fisher, Tony Reinmiller, Christopher Reinmiller, Jared Reinmiller, Wally Kratzer, Mike Huffman, and Keith Fisher. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Dooms Volunteer Fire Department, 27 Sandy Ridge Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.reyoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
