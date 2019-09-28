Mary Charlotte (Flesher) Fitzgerald, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Stacey Burkholder officiating. Burial will be private at Augusta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to Berkeley Glenn Elementary School. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
