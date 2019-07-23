Wayne Edward Fitzgerald, 76, of Lyndhurst, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. Born on October 7, 1942, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Lawney N. and Blanche E. Fitzgerald. On August 14, 1973, he married the love of his life, Betty Fitchett. The two shared a blessed union of 45 years together. Wayne was a member of Beech Grove Christian Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Hardee's where he worked as a district manager for many faithful years. He was a proud U.S. Veteran having served his country honorably with the Navy. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time outside, hunting, and fishing. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wesley Fitzgerald and Warren Fitzgerald; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Fitzgerald and Emma Fitzgerald; and one niece, Angelina Naomi Ruth Fitzgerald. In addition to his wife, survivors include his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Grover and Sandy Fitchett of Albright, W.Va.; nieces and nephews, Monica Seale (Mike) of Louisa, Va., Krista Rhodes (David) of Faber, Va., Sarah Fitzgerald (Cornell) of Piney River, Va., Sheila Juristy (Josh) Masontown, W.Va., Shelly Waybright (Cody) of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Grover Fitchett Jr. (Manda) of Morgantown, W.Va.; great nephews, Jason, Hunter, Dayton, Aubrey, Hayden, Mason, Josh, Leo, Nicholi, Guy, and Caleb; and great niece, Kathleen. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Beech Grove Christian Church, 1207 Beech Grove Road, Roseland, Va., with Pastor Mike Auen officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

