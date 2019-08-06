Joe McDowell Fix, 81, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1938, in Rockbridge County, Va., a son of the late Joe McFadden Fix and Mary Elizabeth Smith Fix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Young Fix; his son, Joey M. Fix; his second wife, Hattie Jean Kyle Fix; his brother, Charles E. Fix; and his niece, Dianna Toms Weeks. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and retired from Conagra Frozen Foods. He was a member of the Waynesboro Free Methodist Church, the Crozet Sportsmen Club and a lifetime member of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his loving and devoted sister, Shirley F. Toms of Greenwood, Va.; and his brother, William H. Fix and wife, Barbara, of Wytheville, Va. He also leaves to cherish his memory a number of nieces and nephews, especially his great-nephew, Todd McAllister and his wife, Emily who helped care for him over the last couple of years, along with many special friends and fellow fire fighters. A graveside service will be held at the Hillsboro Cemetery in Crozet, Va., at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, with Pastor Ron Nickel and Pastor Chris Pulice officiating, with a reception following at the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department, 5652 Three Notched Rd., Crozet, VA 22932. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department or Legacy Hospice of Fishersville, Va. McDow Funeral Home, 1701 W. Main Street in Waynesboro, Va is in charge of arrangements.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.