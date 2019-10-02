Charlotte Henderson Floyd, wife of Raymond Floyd, passed away at her residence on September 18, 2019. Charlotte was born on April 13, 1940, to the late Lewis L. and Martha B. Henderson. Charlotte was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She took great joy in her family and friends. She loved gardening in her many flower beds. Surviving in addition to her husband of 33 years, are her sons, Darrell R. Ruppel and special friend, Donna Braden, and Jeffrey "Scott" Ruppel and special friend, Dee Leach; and stepson, Raymond Floyd Jr. and wife, Darcy Anne. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tyler S. Ruppel, Kristen R. Ruppel and special friend, Richard Thomas, Brandon Paul Floyd and wife, Jennifer, Evan Augustus Floyd, and Molly Margaret and husband, Tommy Lewis. Charlotte also has a surviving brother, Lewis Leon Henderson and sister, Wanda H. Caraway and husband, Jack. Also surviving are nieces, Tammy Weich and family, Cheri and husband, Scott Barker, Leslie Caraway Johnson and family. Charlotte leaves behind two friends, Donna Wheeler and Dot Fox. She also leaves behind her two cats that she deeply loved, Grazer and Little Bit. Beloved by all, we will miss you, Charlotte fly free. Family night will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Smyrna Presbyterian Church at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
