Mary Elizabeth Brown Frye went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary worked and retired from GE and Genicom as an operator in relays. In addition Mary enjoyed years of fellowship with the many patrons of Frye's Market. She was born on June 6, 1925, to L. Edward and Frances Brown. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William "Billy" Frye; brothers, Joseph, Emil and Charles Brown; and sister, Nettie Sutton. Surviving her are sister and life time companion, Barbara (Bobbie) Wright; an abundance of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; special longtime cousin and best friend, Easter Pitzer. The family would like to give special thanks to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Kim Lowry who as a great niece provided loving comfort during her last days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted by Father Rolo Castillo at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at St John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 344 Maple Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980. A reception will be held at the church and burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. Memorials in Mary's name can be made to St John's the Evangelist Catholic Church. Condolences can be made to the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

Tags

Load entries