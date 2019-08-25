Ronald Edward Furce, 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Waynesboro. Ronald was born on December 27, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Edward and Henrietta Furce. He went to school at Newark School of Engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954 and served five years. He married Sybil Furce on October 15, 1971, in Stamford, Conn. He moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1980, where he worked as a biomedical engineer for Shenandoah Shared Hospital Services for more than 25 years. Ronald is survived by his wife Sybil of 47 years; their daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Mark Pighini, of Atlanta, Ga. Ronald is also survived by his oldest daughter, Suzanne, and her husband, Gil Gendreau, of Madawaska, Maine; his son, David Furce and his wife, Kelta, of Huntsville, Ala.; and his son, Robert Furce, of Oxford, Conn.; and grandchildren, Emily Frenette, Gianna and Antonia Pighini, Nataevia and Seth Furce and Christian and Amber Furce. Ronald was a loving husband and devoted christian who enjoyed many years of working in area hospitals on their radiological equipment, playing golf, and many hours working in his woodworking shop. He was a skilled craftsman who made many beautiful pieces of furniture, cribs and toy boxes. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Va., at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019. The family of Ron wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the pastors and friends at Cornerstone Church of Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald's memory to Cornerstone Church of Augusta, 1156 Tinkling Spring Road, Staunton, VA 24401. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
