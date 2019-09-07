Arthur Lewis "Artie" Glover was called to heaven by his Savior, Jesus Christ on September 5, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1938, in Seth, West Virginia to David Bishop and Thelma Ann Gill Glover who preceded him in death. He was married on December 9, 1961, to Elizabeth Elaine Campbell, who passed away April 16, 2016. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He enjoyed participating in the music ministry. Arthur served his country in the United States Air Force as an electrician and worked as a self-employed general contractor. He was preceded in death by his twin siblings, Russell and Ruth Glover; his brother, David Glover; and his sisters, Louise Sowards and Jane Fulk. He is survived by his children, Larry of Fishersville, Tammy (James) of Stuarts Draft, Rebecca (Sheldon) of Bridgewater, and Mark (Melissa) of Waynesboro; brother, Larry (MaryAnn) of Racine, W.Va.; sisters, Juanita Snead of Waynesboro, Kay (Gene) Morrison of Racine W.Va., and Aleta Brace of Parkersburg, W.Va.; and his brother-in-law, Jim Fulk of New Hope. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jarrod (Katie) Thomas of Alexandria, Va., Benjamin Thomas of Stuarts Draft, and Luken and Alexa Glover of Waynesboro; and many nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro, with Pastor Tim Hall officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, Va. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

