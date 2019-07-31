AFTON, Va. Mary E. Gray, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church, 66 Tanbark Dr., Afton, Va., beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave. Waynesboro, Va. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.

