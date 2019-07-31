AFTON, Va. Mary E. Gray, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church, 66 Tanbark Dr., Afton, Va., beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave. Waynesboro, Va. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Most Popular
-
Richmond man who created fake presidential seal is former Republican who opposes Trump
-
Schools buy house to help give special needs adults skills to live independently
-
Person killed in I-64 motorcycle crash in Albemarle
-
In another blow to Fashion Square mall, Charming Charlie to close all of its stores
-
Spratt, Thomas A.
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.