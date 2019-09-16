Lauren "Chipper" E. Hall, 71, surrounded by her family departed this life and entered her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at her home in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Chipper was born on April 30, 1948 and was a devoted wife to her husband, Donnie Hall, for 52 years. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandson, Owen Hall, great-grandson, Jerimiah Hall, special friends, Cruz Tyler, Floyd Shifflett Jr., and Charles Hall. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Most Popular
-
Judge to award attorneys fees, rules against damages over Confederate statue shrouds
-
Judge rejects 14th Amendment claim in Confederate statues lawsuit
-
Radford University student dies at New River Valley Regional Jail
-
UVa promises changes after report on medical debt collection
-
UVa Health System sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.