Lauren "Chipper" E. Hall, 71, surrounded by her family departed this life and entered her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at her home in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Chipper was born on April 30, 1948 and was a devoted wife to her husband, Donnie Hall, for 52 years. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandson, Owen Hall, great-grandson, Jerimiah Hall, special friends, Cruz Tyler, Floyd Shifflett Jr., and Charles Hall. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

Load entries