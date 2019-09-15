Delphin Wilson Ham, 84, of 2417 Davis Road, Waynesboro, Va., died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Augusta Health. He was born on October 10, 1934, in Fairfield, Va., a son of the late Delphin Elwood Ham and Leona Agnor Ham. He retired from Dupont as an Instrument Mechanic. Mr. Ham was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna A. Ham Barker. Surviving are his widow, Mary Holbert Ham; two sons, Michael Wilson Ham and Terris Delphin Ham, both of Waynesboro; a sister, Sylvia A. Bosserman; a brother, John R. Ham; one grandson, Joshua M. Ham; nieces and nephews, Sheryl H. Riley, Stephanie Barker, Joey R. Ham, and Whitney Barker; special cousin, Cynthia Rafferty; and a special friend, Annette Ham. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor John Brownlee. Active pallbearers will be Thomas Riley, Joey Ham, Whitney Barker, Orbal Cox, Bobby Ham and Rick Holbert. Honarary pallbearers will be John Holbert, Rob Holbert, David Mawyers and Brandon Chandler. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Westwood Baptist Church, 2124 Davis Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

