Clara Jane (Potter) Harris Clara Jane (Potter) Harris, 85, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Augusta County on October 19, 1933, a daughter of the late Matthew Boxter and Mary Bell (Fisher) Potter. Clara worked in the hotel business for 30 years with Holiday Inn and Quality Inn. She retired as a hostess with Holiday Inn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard L. Harris. Survivors include her daughters, Helene Brown and husband, David, and Brenda Eppard and husband, Steve, both of Waynesboro; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens, 1921 Shutterlee Mill Rd, Staunton, VA 24401, with Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Clara's memory to the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 1001 Mt Torrey Rd, Lyndhurst, VA 22952. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center for their loving care of Clara and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
City Council to consider Target, proposed apartments
-
'Drastic': Communities grapple with a loss of mental health support for children
-
Foul play not suspected in man's body found in Market Street Park
-
Greene man tags state record bear
-
City of Charlottesville to appeal decision in Confederate statues suit
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.